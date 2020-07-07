Antagonistic behavior makes a person a racist

To the editor,

I read the Editorial “Our View” statement regarding the peaceful march by UNC-P students on Friday, June 26, 2020. In response, let’s start with the definition of racist. The Oxford Dictionary defines racist as “A person who is prejudiced against or antagonistic toward people on the basis of their membership in a particular racial or ethnic group, typically one that is a minority or marginalized.” Likewise, antagonistic is defined as “showing or feeling active opposition or hostility toward someone or something.”

Based on the definition of racist, the actions expressed by the people lining the opposite side of the street of the protest who were shouting racial epithets and throwing objects were demonstrating poor behavior, as well as being racist. The armed men/thugs who were not residents of Pembroke and standing in front of businesses that they did not own were exhibiting ethnic intimidation. Every state prohibits the use of a gun to threaten or intimidate a member of the public. So, they are considered racist too.

We all saw the peaceful protests from around the country that were infiltrated by the Boogaloo Boys, white supremacists, etc. who were caught on video burning businesses and starting the looting and riots to disrupt the protests. The difference in Pembroke and the protests in other cities is that the students at UNC-P have a lot to lose — scholarships, suspension from school and getting a blemish on their record. Furthermore, they were being escorted by the town’s mayor and the school’s chancellor.

The dismissive “they’re human” response of this paper was shameful. What you failed to take in consideration in your response is that those students now feel unsafe at school and threatening to leave. Pembroke is the only town in the county that is on the uptick. It is due to the lowering of tuition and the name change of the school which mainstreamed it. As a result, new businesses started to pop-up like, Walmart, Holiday Inn Express, McDonald’s, Bojangles, etc. Those businesses provide the local residents with jobs. If those students (Black & White) leave and UNC-P is unable to recruit diverse students, then where does that leave the school? Will the school be able to survive with just Lumbee students — most of whom go to other schools? Lastly, what happens to those businesses that are patronized by those students and have provided jobs giving a boost to the local economy?

Cara Pearson

Pembroke