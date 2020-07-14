Fear-mongering editorial off mark

To the editor,

The Lumberton City Council got into a bitter disagreement while rejecting a location for a public housing project proposed for East Fifth Street. The implications rise above politics and personalities.

An editorial this month in The Robesonian suggested that disagreeing in public was improper behavior for a municipal governing body. But papering over important issues of race, housing and governing with a veneer of civility does not serve the public or the situation at hand.

Let’s not tiptoe around it, this issue is about race. Moving mostly black and minority residents of public housing out of the flood plain to the east side of the city met with resistance that had race at its core.

The East Fifth Street location is a good choice. The city Planning Board thought so too, voting 7-1 in favor of the site.

For the three black city councilpersons, taking this loss quietly was not an option. The vote halted a much-needed low-income housing unit that was to be located next to a mobile home park in a mostly empty corridor.

Should there be a protest rally at city hall? In a separate July editorial, this newspaper not-to-subtly promoted the idea that violence follows Black Lives Matter protest marches. But a BLM march in Lumberton already happened with not a hint of violence, despite unfounded rumors of all kinds.

In a third editorial on this page, The Robesonian called BLM marchers in Pembroke and elsewhere “idiots.” What do we call people who believed busloads of rioters were coming to Lumberton?

To set the record straight, the Pembroke march was staged from UNC Pembroke and included the chancellor, administrators and a few students while people carrying guns harassed peaceful marchers.

Inferring that these marchers were rioters is fear mongering of the worst sort. To ascribe any virtue to gun-toting people is utterly irresponsible.

Lumberton has been a civil community through the decades of the Civil Rights movement. The city is effectively policed with regard for the dignity of its citizens. (I stand to be corrected here, but I doubt it.)

The mayor, city council and this newspaper have dug a hole for themselves and the entire city on race relations. They need to find locations for public and affordable housing, quickly, and fix what went wrong in the build up to this problem.

Scott Bigelow

Lumberton