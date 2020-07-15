Lives trump reopening schools

To the editor,

OK, here’s the real deal. NOTHING is more important, at the basic human level, for those of us who are human beings, whether students, teachers, staff, etc., than life itself. Not the economy. Not politics. Nothing. It doesn’t matter in the long run if public education, or any other kind of education, is put on hold for a time, even if that is for an extended time. The very lives of students, teachers, staff, and all their families (grandpa and grandma included) are more important than any particular semester or year of school. Students can be taught later on. Lives lost now because of COVID infection cannot be regained later on. Regardless of what the governor or the superintendent says, this is the bottom line for humans.

Help us stay alive! We’ll get to educating the young when the time comes in which that can be done safely. Don’t fool yourselves, or anyone else. It cannot be done safely now. Anytime 15 or 20 humans get together in a classroom, regardless of masks or 6-feet distances, or whatever, the likelihood of exposure to COVID increases. Especially in Robeson County, where rates of infection are already soaring. What will you tell your family, or the families of teachers, staff, etc., when one (or a dozen or more) of those precious lives are lost because we just couldn’t wait until we can control the spread of the virus far better than we can now?

I don’t care where you fall on the political spectrum. This is about human lives. Yours. Your family’s. Mine. My family’s. Nothing is more important, at the basic human level, for those of us who are human beings, whether students, teachers, staff, etc., than life itself. Nos perituri mortem salutamos. Sola resurgit vita. (We who are about to perish, salute death. Life alone resurges.)

Stan Knick, Ph.D.

Rowland