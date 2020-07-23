Religious leaders need to encourage their followers to wear a mask during the pandemic

To the editor,

I do not want to debate the school reopening plan and the decision that has been made. Nothing a school system does will be right for every parent or every child, and it’s truly a no-win situation.

I want to propose ideas to help parents and students for this first nine weeks (maybe longer) to be successful. Communities need to step up and help those parents who have struggled since March. Get creative, plan, do something!

EMPLOYERS, BUSINESS OWNERS: Can you work with your employees who are parents, especially elementary kids? Can you stagger schedules? Can you give your employees an alternative schedule that works with a kid’s schedule? Can your employee work from home? Can you provide some kind of childcare on site for your employees?

CHURCHES, COMMUNITY CENTERS: Can you open up and help with child care and provide a safe, supervised place for students to learn? Kids could bring their laptops and their lunches. You could have volunteers or even paid staff help the students get logged in and begin their school day while giving parents a place to drop off their kids when they went to work. This would avoid parents worrying over their children who might be left home alone or with elderly relatives who may not be able to properly assist the child with technology. Maybe the church or community center could provide snacks for kids during their scheduled break times for learning. This supervised instruction could be offered at a small fee if needed.

RETIRED TEACHERS, PROFESSIONAL TUTORS: Can you open up your home for a student or small group of students to have a supervised, safe place to complete online school work? This would work the same as the idea for churches and community centers.

We could do all this while taking necessary COVID-19 precautions as well — hand washing, temperature checks, individual student work stations, social distancing, masks — whatever the childcare center, church, community center, private home, etc. would like to require.

It can be done, but we don’t have a lot of time! Can we help each other? We are all in this together.

Concerned parent and educator,

Wendy Fields

Lumberton