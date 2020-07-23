Religious leaders need to encourage their followers to wear a mask during the pandemic

July 23, 2020

To the editor,

This letter is for the preachers, priests, rabbis, imams, and other religious leaders of Robeson County.

I wear a COVID-19 mask. Occasionally, I ask strangers in public places or public jobs why they do or don’t wear masks. In the last two weeks, two people (about half of the non-maskers I asked) have responded that they don’t wear masks because they’re in God’s hands, or something to that effect.

Religious leaders, I don’t know what your mask-wearing guidance has been to your congregations. Perhaps you haven’t given any guidance. Maybe you agree that God will protect all righteous people, so they don’t need to take any precautions to protect themselves, their families, or their proverbial neighbors.

If not, please address this issue in your upcoming sermons and teachings. Your message might save a life, if not a soul.

Mary Storms

Lumberton