Meet challenges of new school year with consistency, safety, trust

To the editor,

As the school year reconvenes, I am reminded how a trauma-informed lens can benefit our children and their education.

Many of our children, and their families, are in a state of survival and experiencing intense emotions. Educators, parents, and the community are facing professional challenges, as well as personal ones. In fact, COVID-19 has impacted us all in some way. Encountering transitions and new expectations brings uncertainty, fear and losses. Using a trauma-informed approach, we can safely navigate this uncharted territory by focusing on our strengths and opportunities to use new systems to build new connections.

First, it is important that communication is clear and that expectations are clearly articulated. Students, staff, families, etc. feel much safer when guidelines are clear and concise.

Secondly, we can also rely on each other for support right now. If we take the time to understand that this process is difficult for us all (no matter in what way), we can be sources of empowerment and support for each other. It is also vital that our children stay connected with each other, while also building a sense of new normalcy through consistent routines. Although virtual learning may transform the future of education, we can still promote social interaction, encourage socio-emotional learning, use experiential learning, and have a stable schedule.

Lastly, and most important, we must have self-compassion. The ability to overcome these new challenges relies on our consistency, safety, and trust. We need each other the most right now!

Love and blessings,

Jacqueline Carthen

Red Springs