County school board again shows its incompetence

To the editor,
The Robeson County School Board has once again achieved their goal of being the laughing stock of North Carolina school boards.
Not too long ago, we went through a hire and fire of a superintendent because he was from out of the county and our board wanted to continue down the same path of failure they have always been on.
Now we have rid ourselves of another local superintendent and installed an interim who only recently left the board because she failed to meet the basic requirement of living in her district. In addition, a consultant from out of the area quit in record speed … wonder why?
These geniuses are in charge of our children’s education. They are more of an impediment than COVID-19.
Fred Bergh
Lumberton