‘Thank you’ to people who made 2020 election happen

To the editor,

The election cycle is over, even as it seems to drag on indefinitely. There is a lot of rhetoric right now around election integrity and claims of fraud. And that makes it easy to lose sight of just how our elections are conducted.

The 2020 election happened because of the poll workers, local board members, volunteers, and administrative staff that worked overtime to get the job done. These are our friends, family and neighbors in all 100 of North Carolina’s counties.

And, I want to take the time to say, “Thank you,” to each of you.

Thank you to the 500 members of our local county boards of elections.

Thank you to the thousands of election volunteers and workers that risked your health and safety to make this election cycle go remarkably smoothly.

Thank you to the postal workers that tried to keep doing their jobs and deliver ballots.

All of you took on these jobs under immense public scrutiny; even threats of violence.

Because of these essential workers, the Department of Homeland Security reported, “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too.”

I share that vote of confidence.

A lot has been said around this election that calls into question the integrity of our dedicated volunteers and workers who followed the letter of the law to complete an extremely complicated election process.

I hope that we can remember that the election results being called into question are the result of weeks of hard work from our neighbors who, regardless of political party, believe in the centuries’ old process that has kept this democracy running.

I do not believe their integrity is in question.

Sen. Dan Blue

N.C. Senate Democratic Leader