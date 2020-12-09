A thank-you to volunteers in downtown trash removal effort

To the editor,
As the chairman of Main Street Lumberton, I’d like to thank the 30-plus volunteers who joined us in picking up trash in downtown Lumberton last Saturday. In two hours time, the streets and sidewalks from Second Street to Elizabethtown Road and Water Street to Pine Street on all cross streets were picked up. For one day, our downtown was clear of trash. These volunteers were community members, students from Lumberton Senior High, and members of Hard Road Fitness, Robeson Road Runners, Rediscover Downtown Lumberton, Main Street Advisory Board and City staff.
In addition to extending thanks to all who volunteered, this letter is a plea for us to continue to throw trash in receptacles and urge our businesses, customers and visitors to downtown to be respectful about littering. The mission of Main Street Lumberton is promoting, providing design guidelines and renewing economic vitality in our downtown community. Let’s continue to promote our Robeson County Clean and Green initiatives in our downtown area.
Best regards,
Dencie Lambdin,
Main Street Lumberton
Advisory Board chairman