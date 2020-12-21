Internet providers need to cooperate, get service to rural areas

To the editor,
With all of the bad news lately, it was a welcome change of pace to read your Dec. 18 article on rural internet expansion in southern Robeson County through the Brunswick County-based cooperative, ATMC. As welcome as the news was, it left some of us poor rural folk without home internet service asking a simple question: why can’t our local county cooperative be as proactive?
LREMC has the basic backbone of the network already in place; evenly spaced throughout their service area via strategically located fiber-optic hubs. Apparently, their business model prohibits them from utilizing most of these hubs and completing “the last mile” connection until they can recoup the capital they expended on infrastructure. Understandable.
To their credit, ATMC found a way through federal and state grant money that has been out there for the asking for years. Unfortunately, these sporadic grants only offer a piecemeal approach to real rural expansion and lack economy of scale. There are relatively few people served at a high cost and with time lags with each iteration of these grants’ implementation.
Until all high-speed internet providers start cooperating in a real effort to provide an essential service to the entire rural community, this expansion will continue at a glacial pace. And these providers will continue separately to eke out just enough expansion to be competitive for the next round of grants.
Scott Bebb,
Red Springs