Robeson County residents can save lives by getting vaccinated against COVID-19

To the editor,

Christmas was looking bleak for the children of Red Springs, due to the lack of money that was usually donated by Walmart of Pembroke. After contacting the manager at the Walmart, we were told that the grant account for the Red Springs Police Department, as well as one other department was flagged, but no reason was given.

After several calls and emails between Walmart’s Pembroke store and Grants Management Supports at the corporate office, we felt like we were on a merry-go-round. We kept getting emails or calls from the store’s manager telling us to contact Grants Management Supports, after doing so, we would get an email from Grants Management Supports, telling us to contact the store’s management.

We had gotten nowhere after several weeks of desperately trying to get the issues resolved, only to later find out that the other department did receive their grant donation from the store.

Not to accept defeat, Chief Brent Adkins went to work calling some personal friends and businesses asking them for their help. As usual they did not ask any questions; they showed up and came through.

We received enough donations to take 17 children to Walmart to Shop With A Cop. Just the gleam in their eyes and the big smiles were enough to reassure me that God will always be on time, looking out for his children and the righteous people who look after them.

I do know that there are more families that may have needed help this year.

But, we were unable to go through the normal process of giving out the Shop With A Cop application because we were late getting the funds in and did not know exactly how much we would have to give out. We pray that next year we will be in a much better shape to help more.

I would like to thank those who showed up and came through for me and the children: John McNeill; Sherry Helewski, on behalf of Civic Federal Credit Union; and Renet McQueen, who contributed her money and time to assist us. And a heartfelt thank-you to those I didn’t name by their choices, and to the nice man who gave us some money while I was paying the final amount at the counter, and the kind-hearted lady who gave me the few dollars she had left on her Walmart gift card to use on the children.

None of you will ever be forgotten for your generosity and humanity. Once again, I truly thank you, and may God continue to bless you all.

Merry Christmas …

Chief Brent Adkins,

Red Springs Police Department