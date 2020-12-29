Robeson County residents can save lives by getting vaccinated against COVID-19

To the editor,
I have spoken today with the Robeson County Department of Health, Robeson County commissioners, doctors and state legislators.
The Pfizer vaccine is in limited supply and cannot be transported because of its refrigeration requirement. Moderna is on the way but also has nuances.
Once the other vaccines come on line, it is the intention of our local government to provide additional shifts of health-care workers to increase the number of people that can be vaccinated.
By increasing population vaccination, we save lives. We speed up “herd immunity.” We diminish the strain on area hospitals by keeping more people healthy.
It’s not the vaccine, however, that will save lives. Being vaccinated saves lives.
Robeson County to date has only received 100 vials of vaccine. One thousand more are expected shortly. Then as other approved vaccines come on line, more people in Robeson County will have the opportunity to be vaccinated and be vaccinated promptly.
I implore every citizen of Robeson County to be vaccinated. Thank-you Bill Smith, of the Robeson County Health Department, and all of your team of angels who are doing saintly work in chaos. God bless all of us as we enter what I hope and pray will be a happier new year.
Eric R. Locklear,
Pembroke