Language in Rep. Charles Graham’s guest column was ‘childish and disrespectful’

January 20, 2021 Robesonian Letters 0

To the editor,

Being a voter in Rep. Charles Graham’s district, I was deeply disappointed in his recent article.

I think that most of us, whether we agree or disagree, respect the Office of the President. The childish and disrespectful language exhibited in the article makes us wonder about his ability to serve in the N.C. House 47th District.

G. L. Pridgen

former member, N.C. House of Representatives

Lumberton