Pembroke man offers a thank-you to helpful, polite people

To the editor,

On Jan. 8, I met a group of workers who were polite, courteous, helpful and friendly.

On the above listed date I went to the Robeson County Health Department to get my first COVID-19 shot.

I arrived at 8 a.m. and was the second person in line. They were only allowing one person in at a time.

A gentleman opened the door and said, “Come in, Mr. D.” Not many people refer to me as “Mr. D.” He was a friend of mine.

As I entered the building, a friendly lady asked me how old I was and I stated that I was 82-years-old and she stated that I did not show my age. I thanked her for her kind remark. She took my temperature and gave me a clipboard with a form on it and told me how to complete the form.

The gentleman said, “Mr. D, follow me.”

He took me to an area where there were chairs to sit and fill out the form. He also told me how to fill out the form.

When I completed the form, I was taken to another area where I met a very polite lady who took my form and she filled out her forms and gave me a copy.

Another polite lady came to me and took the forms and took me to a room where the nurse was. The nurse explained to me what she would be doing and asked me if she had permission to give me the shot. She gave me the shot and another sweet-acting lady came in and the nurse gave her my paperwork and she took me to an area where I had to wait for 15 minutes before I could leave.

In five minutes she asked me if I was feeling OK. After five more minutes, she again asked me if I was still feeling OK. Five minutes later, she told me my 15 minutes was up and I was free to go if I was still feeling OK. She led me to a door that I could go out to my car and said, “Drive safe and have a great day.”

When I went back and got my second shot, I received the same polite, courteous, helpful and friendly treatment that I received on my first date.

During my two visits, I was assisted by 11 different personnel and could not have met a nicer group of people that showed the professionalism that I was shown.

I say thanks to each person I met there on my two visits.

May God bless and keep you safe as you continue your life’s journey.

Delton Oxendine,

Pembroke