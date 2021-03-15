Robeson County Community Art Guild thanks Board of Commissioners for gift of ‘treasure’

To the editor,
The Robeson County Community Art Guild, The Community Art Guild, as it will be called, is delighted to have been the recipient of The Luther Johnson Britt Sr. home, 109 West Ninth St. in Lumberton, from the Robeson County Board of Commissioners during their March 1, 2021, meeting.
After three years of diligence by Richard Monroe, we find this gift to be a tremendous reward to the county and the citizens of Robeson County. It offers our organization, an entity entirely separate from the Robeson County Arts Council, an opportunity for a permanent location for visual arts in the redeveloping downtown Lumberton area. It will provide the citizens of Robeson County a facility for classes, open exhibitions, lunch and learn meetings, and a venue for clubs to hold meetings. But most important it provides the artists of Robeson County a home and marketplace for their creations.
We are truly indebted to the commissioners, especially David Edge, for their support of the arts in our community. We, the executive board, comprised of Nila Chamberlain, Richard Monroe, Bobbie Britt, Sandra Hayes and Jim Tripp, wish to express our heart felt gratitude to the members of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners for this treasure.
Jim Tripp
executive director of Marketing,
Robeson County Community Art Guild