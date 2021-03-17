Commissioner Kemp: Ricky Harris leaves Fairmont better than he found it

To the editor,
There is an old saying that goes, “Parting is such sweet sorrow.”
Now, I don’t know who made this statement originally, but it certainly holds true and especially as our interim town manager, Mr. Ricky Harris, is leaving us. He has been our interim town manager for the past 10 months and over that period has made many decisions which have improved and uplifted our community. He has made many friends among our staff, workers, and citizens and has earned respect from all. He has saved our town money, made needed improvements, and earned every penny he was paid. As a result of his hard work he will be leaving our town better than he found it.
I for one am proud to have had him in the manager post and grateful he gave up a portion of his retired life to offer his knowledge, talents, skills, and outgoing manner to make Fairmont better.
We will miss you Mr. Harris, but you can leave this town knowing in your heart that you left us better off than when you arrived. You have my highest respect and admiration. I sincerely hope the coming years find you to have true happiness, great health, and the continued wonderful spirit you already possess.
Charles Kemp,
Fairmont town commissioner