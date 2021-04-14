Time to remove politics and profit from reading instruction and return it to level of science

To the editor,

Regarding the science of reading and a partisan war that could be stirring, I am commenting on the editorial that John Hood penned last week. If educators approach the science of reading the right way, choosing sides will not be necessary. The reason is simple. The approach follows a developmental pathway, beginning with early sounds made by an infant, maturing to whole words and sentences, and eventually reading an entire book. Knowing how to practice the science in a classroom setting is fascinating.

Today’s dilemma with reading instruction began decades ago, when teachers found themselves in the middle of a “phonics vs. whole language” tug-of-war. Within this mayhem, the advocates of “reading as a science” had no voice. While the reasons for low performance are many, I am confident that polarizing and politicking reading instruction have been and continue to be underlying causes.

Added to this win-lose climate is a lucrative industry that has branded around and profited from an abundance of “struggling” readers. I believe in competition and the free market, as long as K-12 students are the bottom-line winners. To that point, I am doubtful, given End-of-Grade achievement data recently published by the State Advisory Council on Indian Education (SACIE).

Here is a snapshot. Since 2016-2017, the percentage of American Indian students reading below grade level hovers around 60%. For instance, in a school that enrolls 100 American Indian students, 60 students are probably reading poorly, if they are reading at all. I would also speculate that 60 are struggling across the board. Nearly the same rate of underachievement extends to Black and Hispanic students. Although the percentage of “on-par” readers is higher for white students than for minority groups, they have reached a three-year plateau of 30% below grade level. In short, all students represented in the SACIE study (grades 3-8) are losing ground in their reading performance. Keep in mind, these findings are pre-pandemic.

Teaching reading is the one area that can bring the greatest joy, or the deepest disappointment. Because the consequences of classroom instruction are life-changing, I applaud Superintendent Catherine Truitt and her vision to raise K-5 reading to the level of a science. By doing so, other improvements will follow. It is high time to end bad research, worthless fads, reading politics, and profiting from student failure.

Olivia Holmes Oxendine

Lumberton