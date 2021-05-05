Cape Fear Valley Health employees are the key to exceptional healthcare

To the editor,

Our communities mourn the passing of James Sheffield.

James was a successful businessman. He owned a restaurant.

James would be satisfied if I simply said that and “got on with it”.

James Sheffield brought people together. By so doing, he nurtured souls. He revitalized communities. He provided forums for leadership to emerge and be developed.

He celebrated the beauty and talent of our region in being a long standing supporter of the crowns and titles associated for generations with the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, area schools from elementary to post secondary and others.

James celebrated his own family and gave cause, time and place for countless other families to do the same.

Wedding rehearsals, bridal and baby showers, receptions, divorce celebrations, church, civic and business annual meetings along with birthday parties and funeral after events all happened at a place where James sat a table, some chairs and some mighty fine food.

Just like his father in law, Curt Locklear, James found a way to enrich community, provide a needed resource, make a couple of dollars doing it, and be loved by the people of the community all at the same time.

Food was his trade. Fellowship was his art. Faith was his sustenance.

People in our region can tell you two things. They know who Mrs. Peggy is and they can remember eating wonderful food at Sheff’s.

I think both of those are phenomenal legacies.

James and Janice gave every fiber of their being to develop, enrich, lift and bring progress to our region. They did it with pots and pans and oh so much more benevolence, much of which will never be publicly known.

They made Sheff’s into a family business not only for themselves but for hundreds of employees who kept getting added to the family Christmas list as their hearts grew larger and larger.

When Sheffield retired, our community sustained an incredible loss. We lost a hometown hero in the man and the business. Neither will ever be replaced no matter how many times the sign outside changes.

There was never before nor after shall come another James Sheffield.

To the family I will give you my greatest endearment. I love you each and every one even more than those Sheff’s hush puppies.

God be with you and light the way thru this darkest of journeys.

Eric R. Locklear

Fayetteville

