Visitor salutes people of Lumberton, Robeson County and their leaders

To the editor,
I just returned home from a delightful visit to Lumberton, N.C. Residents should be very proud of their city and the surrounding Robeson County.
I discovered several very beautiful areas, and I found the residents to exude Southern charm and hospitality. I wished that I did not have to return home.
I enjoyed reading The Robesonian every day even more than I enjoy reading The Washington Post. There were so many positive and very interesting articles about your residents and their activities.
I was disheartened however to see the very long lists of parcels on which the real estate taxes are delinquent in your May 15 edition. I am a retired Certified Public Accountant, and therefore a numbers oriented person. I counted 1,416 delinquent parcels in the City of Lumberton and 7,820 delinquent parcels in Robeson County. These delinquent taxes amount to millions of dollars. Maintaining your city and county governments and providing all of the necessary services to their residents is expensive, and it is credit to those governments that they are able to perform so admirably and successfully without the benefit of these tax dollars. My hat is off to them.
David C Elmore,
Great Falls, Virginia