Thank-you Sen. Britt for working to make NC more flooding resilient

To the editor,
Extreme flooding events have increased in Eastern North Carolina in recent decades, and experts predict that storms are likely to grow more intense and frequent in the coming years. North Carolina has experienced more than $22 billion in damages just as the result of flooding caused by hurricanes Matthew and Florence in 2016 and 2018. Our state faces a variety of challenges, and we must be prepared to face this issue head-on.
With the risk of future floods, North Carolina must take significant strides in protecting our communities. A statewide flood resilience initiative will help state and local governments design better infrastructure that will handle future flooding and withstand extreme rainfall. Every $1 invested in disaster mitigation generates an estimated $6 in cost savings. By investing in a statewide flood resilience initiative now, our leaders can act in a forward-thinking yet fiscally responsible manner to save billions of dollars in taxpayer money in the long run.
State Sen. Danny Britt has shown his commitment to statewide flood resilience by sponsoring key legislation, Senate Bill 602, that will provide significant resources for a flood resilience initiative. Thank-you Sen. Britt for your efforts to better prepare North Carolina, and I encourage you to continue to think big on this important issue by prioritizing watershed planning.
Owen Thomas,
Lumberton