Thank-you Sen. Britt for working to make NC more flooding resilient

For quite a while, I have seen the PSRC School Board ignore its own policies and even the law because they evidently feel that the rules to not apply to them. I had high hopes that the newly elected members of the Board would change the way they operated, but sadly they seem to have become part of the swamp that PSRC has seen for decades.

An example of not following policy is the recent firing of Shanita Wooten. For people contracted in education, there would be a set of standards that must be met by the individual (Policy 7420). If the person does not achieve those standards, then an action plan of some type would be implemented to ensure the standards were being met. There should be ample documentation for all of this. With sufficient documentation, there should be no reason whatsoever to “buy out” the contract of anyone. For the Board to buy out the contract, it indicates that they did not follow their own policies, with the duties and responsibilities to document issues with the superintendent.

Since 2000, the Board has bought out the contracts of three superintendents. In 2002, Barry Harding’s contract for over $81,000, Mr. Thomas Lowry’s in 2017 for over $175,000, and Wooten for over $157,000. This does not include any additional costs that the PSRC and the Board would not voluntarily provide, in addition to the overlap of pay with the new superintendent. In essence, the Board has paid out between $400,000 and $500,000 to pay off superintendents. The Board spent about a half-million dollars of taxpayer money to cover for them not doing their jobs. If anyone thinks that is acceptable, I would love to hear why. If an employee is not doing their job and it has been documented, they should be fired for cause, not paid off.

I have contacted every school district in the state and asked them how many superintendents their districts have fired since 2000. The many responses are that only two districts have actually fired the superintendent. One was Moore County, who fired the superintendent, then rehired him the next week. The numbers indicate that Robeson County has fired more superintendents since 2000 than the rest of the state combined! They have also wasted close to half a million dollars buying out the contracts with money that is not theirs. The Board obviously is not competent to hire people based on their past record.

Unless we force the Board to do their jobs correctly, this behavior will only repeat itself. Our community must stand up for the district, but more importantly for the education and future of our children.

Doug McBroom,

Red Springs