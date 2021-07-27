To the editor,

As I ease closer and closer to retirement age, I notice the connection between employment status and future transition into “Golden Years”. We should feel more secure about our older years on this earth, regardless of the need to take a less stressful, lower-paying job due to health concerns, proximity, or physical limitation. I see so many people living and working in less than desirable situations that have fought in wars, fed their community, built our homes.

The North Carolina Democratic Platform states the following:

“We support measures to preserve and protect existing public and private pension plans. In the 21st century, Americans also need better ways to save for retirement. We support the automatic enrollment of every worker in a workplace pension plan that can be carried from job to job and support the matching of savings for working families. We reject proposals that would cut Social Security; we believe that it is indispensable. We will fulfill our obligation to strengthen Social Security and to make sure that it provides guaranteed benefits Americans can count on, now and in future generations. We firmly oppose the privatization of Social Security, and any and all efforts that may lead to privatization.”

Enrollment in pension plans that follow the employee. We wouldn’t be trapped in jobs that are terrible — the ones we keep going to only for the benefits.

We reject proposals to cut Social Security. Our Social Security dollar will be strengthened with guaranteed benefits for now and the future.

Leave Social Security alone. Some things need to be regulated and protected and some don’t. The protection of the benefits that we pay all of our lives for does not need to be left in the hands of a private entity. Private entities are going to make money from handling our money.

We need to do a better job at keeping the future secure for those that came before us. Everything starts with awareness, so let’s continue to become aware of the political party that represents those of us that have smaller voices, regardless of the charisma or appeal of the messenger. We must come to recognize the differences between the values of the parties. We must become knowledgeable of the platforms that each political candidate represents.

Karen D. Nance,

chair, Robeson County Democratic Party