Board president urges community to consider vaccine

To the editor,
As the president of the board of trustees of UNC Health Southeastern, I feel that I have a responsibility to address the community regarding a growing concern related to our current situation.
While we know that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is no guarantee that you will not contract the virus, we are seeing more and more evidence that vaccination is resulting in less severe cases requiring hospitalization.
On Friday, Aug. 13, 40 patients hospitalized at UNC Health Southeastern were COVID-19 positive with only one of those having been vaccinated against the virus.
My concern is that as hospitalizations go up, the medical center will continue to be strained, causing fewer resources for overall health care needs that we depend on from our community hospital. Many hospitals in our region, state and nation are experiencing surges due to growing COVID-19 cases, which is causing resources to be strained everywhere.
For this reason, I urge our community to re-consider taking the COVID-19 vaccine to personally give you a better chance of recovery and survival from this virus, but also to help our community protect our valuable resources so that they are accessible by anyone who needs them locally for not only COVID-19 but other health issues facing our community such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, and other health challenges that are treated every day by our local hospitals.
If you would like to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any UNC Health Southeastern primary care office, you may call the clinic direct or schedule through the call center at 1-844-735-8864.
Let’s use the tools and resources we have available to us to make an impact today. Please don’t delay.
And please continue to practice the three W’s by waiting six feet apart, wearing your mask or face covering, and washing your hands to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Wayland B. Lennon III,
president, UNC Health Southeastern
board of directors