School Board’s banning of in-person public comment smacks of censorship

August 17, 2021 Robesonian Letters 0

To the editor,

The PSRC School Board still will not allow in-person public comments. This makes no sense except that Board members seem to want to keep the people they work for away.

Students and teachers have been and are going back into face-to-face classes, so why can’t folks give a three-minute comment in person to the Board? People speak to the Board during every meeting for much longer than three minutes, so why can’t folks give a three-minute comment in person to the Board? Every day there are new videos of people across the country speaking in person to their elected officials, so why can’t folks give a three-minute comment in person to this Board?

We all gave the Board leeway due to COVID, but that excuse has run its course. Delivering a comment online has nowhere near the impact of giving it in person. Additionally, the Board won’t even read the comments into the record. They know that when the minutes are finally posted, most people will not go to the minutes to read the comments. It is a subtle way to censor the public.

We need members who can handle leading, not those looking for excuses. Just my opinion.

Doug McBroom

Red Springs

