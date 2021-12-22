Letter: Be a part of the littler solution

To the Editor:

The only thing worse than Robeson’s litter problem is hearing people (myself included) complain about it, endlessly.

There is no quick fix, so all the whining about litter is pointless and tedious to hear. It is a problem that hurts the county’s appearance and its economy.

Who wants to join us in a trash orgy? As an indicator of self esteem, our litter problem puts us at rock bottom.

The only remedy is to pick it up. Adopt-a-Highway and other volunteer programs are nice but not sustainable, so let’s not go there.

A well-funded program is needed, but county and municipal budgets are skin tight. A new source of money is needed, and there is one called the Prepared Food Tax (N.C.G.S. §105-164.4(a).

Enacted several years ago, the law goes to the source of the problem by putting a one-cent tax on carry-out food and drinks from restaurants and convenience stores.

Several of the state’s largest counties have enacted the tax, and road trips to Wake, Cumberland or Mecklenburg counties show the positive results.

It is my understanding that the tax would have to be requested by the County Commissioners, handed to our local state delegation and approved by the entire General Assembly.

I hear what you are thinking dear readers. But state and county leader’s proclaimed aversion to taxes is no match for the negative effects of mountains of trash.

Phooey to the details, let’s return to the question of solving the litter problem: Pick it up or shut up.

Scott Bigelow

Lumberton