LETTER: Gibson Cancer Center appreciated for care

January 28, 2022

To the Editor:

I am currently a patient at Gibson Cancer Center and I wanted to send a huge shout out to the staff there.

During this pandemic and before, this team has delivered excellent service to me during a challenging time in my life.

With their team of excellent doctors and nurses, I am thriving by the grace of God and lots of prayers. And, to all the office staff and those who transport patients daily to their appointments, blessings and favor to you all.

Your patience and kindness is so appreciated.

Renee Hammonds

Lumberton