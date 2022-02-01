To the Editor:

The annual Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton Pancake Festival has been going strong for almost six decades and will continue 5-8 p.m. Friday and 7:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday at Bill Sapp.

This year, we added the drive-through component for those that do not feel comfortable attending in person. We want to serve as many people as we can safely and make the event a great experience for everyone.

We normally serve a few thousand and hope that we can continue that tradition this weekend. We ask that those who plan to attend in person enter in a mask and remain masked until seated while also distancing.

The proceeds from the event will support our mission of serving the children of our community. We support organizations throughout the community including but not limited to The Village of Lumberton, Colors of Life, Lumberton Boys and Girls Club, Lumberton Youth Sports, SE Family Violence Center, Community in Schools, Robeson County Partnership for Children, UNCP friends of the Library, Robeson County Public Library, Robeson Early College and NC Boys & Girls Homes.

We want to provide the community a weekend of togetherness and fun surrounding a breakfast meal. I want to personally thank all that have supported our organization and will make our annual event a success.

Please contact me if you have any questions or would like to purchase tickets 919-889-2514.

Owen Thomas

Lumberton