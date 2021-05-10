Quotes of the week

<p>“I think it does, it does make a difference, and especially if they hear it more than one time.”</p> <p>— Robeson County Board of Commissioners member Lance Herndon speaking about having the Project Trash Talk anti-littering program taught more than once a year in Public Schools of Robeson County elementary schools.</p>

<p>“We are projecting spending $75,482 less in expenses this year than last year.”</p> <p> — Red Springs Town Manager David Ashburn speaking about the town’s proposed 2021-22 budget.</p>

<p>“It was a pretty significant wind that blew through here last night.”</p> <p> — Walter White, Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation vice president of Corporate Services, speaking about strong winds that caused scattered power outages Tuesday evening in western Robeson County.</p>

<p>“The sooner we settle it, the more money we have to use for that intended purpose.”</p> <p>— Robeson County Attorney Rob Davis speaking about county government signing a litigation settlement agreement that could bring millions of dollars into the county to fight the opioid epidemic.</p>

