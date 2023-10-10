THEY SAID IT

“While this week saw average gasoline prices moving higher again in the West, most of the nation saw a noticeable decline in gasoline prices. However, with California allowing the transition to winter gasoline to begin immediately, easing supply concerns, we’re likely to see nearly the entire country see gasoline prices trend lower in the week ahead.”

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, forecasting the price of gas.

***

“We are committed to supporting our students and working alongside our community partners in education including the Lumbee Tribe to provide resources and the best educational opportunities for our students. Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education members and I also strongly support cultural enrichment activities such as those provided in the Indian Education Program.”

Freddie Williamson, Superintendent of Public Schools of Robeson County, talking about the relationship between the school district and the the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

***

“Just before I got to come to the meeting tonight. I got a phone call that someone was having a heart attack. We didn’t have anybody to respond. And I found out that St. Pauls (rescue squad) had to come from St. Pauls to Red Springs. Now we got to do better. Ever since I have been on this board for the last two years. “I’ve been speaking about rescue issues. And we’re not giving our citizens what they deserve and need.”

Red Springs Town Councilman and mayor pro tem Ronnie Patterson talking about rescue services in Red Springs.

***

“I’d like to thank the sponsors of the Mexican Cultural Festival. Their financial support allowed the festival to happen. It was an exciting event that allowed people to connect with their roots and heritage while also exposing other people to Mexico’s rich culture.”

Alma Cruz, a member of the volunteer board of directors for Friends of Main Street Lumberton, talking about the Friends of Main Street Lumberton and the value the organization has for the city and the downtown area.

***

“Just like we take the time to take care of our physical health, it’s also important that we take care of our mental health. #WorldMentalHealthDay”

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, reposting a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Kody Kinsley, North Carolina’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, who posted the following:

“Today, on #WorldMentalHealthDay, we unite behind a common connection: we all have mental health. Improving behavioral health & resilience is a top priority for @ncdhhs & we are committed to ensuring folks have access to care when & where they need it.”