On more and more devices, from our wrist watches to the time shown on our cell phones and bottoms our computer screens, time is in digital numbers. Our younger generations are seeing far fewer “clock faces.” This poses a serious problem in science education.

The circular movement we call “clockwise” is a human convention that extends back to an unknown origin. A “convention” is a human system invented to handle certain situations in nature. The classical clock face could just as easily have rotated numbers in the opposite direction, or divided the day into ten longer or thirty shorter hours. Our clock face originated in Europe and one guess is that it originated based on the earlier sundial. In the northern hemisphere, the sun shadow would rotate on the sundial in the direction we call clockwise.

Sundials are history now, so why not let digital numbers replace the circular face of a clock?

The next time you sit down to watch the weather forecast, note the rotations of storms across the United States. While weather fronts move in a variety different directions, storms (including tornadoes) form circular rotations that are all counter-clockwise viewed from satellites above. This is in the northern hemisphere. In South America or Australia, they rotate clockwise.

How does a teacher describe this rotation, and how does a student understand it, if there is no longer any clock faces in their experiences to describe the circular motion? Simply, “meaning” depends on “experience.” And if there is no experience, there is no meaning. The everpresent clock faces in homes, offices, and classrooms provide the meaning to “clockwise” and “counter-clockwise.” Along with old-fashioned circular wrist watches, this is pretty much the sole defining experience. And if they were all removed, the ability of a teacher or scientist to explain and name these circular rotations would be absent. If we fully digitized all timepieces in our students’ experience base, we would lack the ability to describe the natural circulation forces central to earth science, physics and engineering. One is the Coriolus effect caused by the earth’s rotation. Stand at the earth’s equator and you are moving at about 1,000 miles per hour in one day, while standing alongside the North Pole, you barely move at all in that same day. That difference in movement is what causes the massive fluids in storms to rotate counter-clockwise in the Northern Hemisphere (and clockwise in the Southern Hemisphere), viewed from above.

While understanding the Coriolus effect and counter-clockwise may seem trivial to the citizen watching the weather on television, airplane pilots understand that these circular wind systems are very important when they chart their flight path for long distance travel.

Teachers, professors and public speakers literally “see” another vital advantage of the clock face in their speaking role that is usually confined by a time limitation.

Consider that you are speaking or leading a discussion and you have a time limit: the class or speech ends at 9:50. You glance up at a circular clock face on the wall and see it is 9:40 in a clock face based on the “big hand, small hand” angle. That means that you have ten minutes left, a “spatial wedge” that your mind envisions as a mental clock face. Without any mathematical subtraction of numbers, you can feel the remaining time pass and close the lesson or speech on time without looking at the clock again.

But consider that the clock on the wall is a digital number of “09:40.” That means that you have “09:50 minus 09:40” or ten minutes left. But there is no clock face “mental wedge” that ticks away in your mind, so you find yourself checking again with five minutes and then three minutes left. You feel the spatial sweep of that mental ten minute wedge slowly shrink as time went by and it alerted you when time was up. But the abstract digital numbers had to be recalculated again and again. The complete elimination of the circular clock face from the experience base of future generations would guarantee a reduction in future climatologists, awkwardness for meteorologists, and confusion for pilots.

And I would go on and on making this argument, not recognizing that time is up!

John Richard Schrock, is a Roe R. Cross distinguished professor and biology professor emeritus at Emporia State University, Kansas.