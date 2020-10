One of my daughters, who lives in a county with a similar environment to RobCo except it’s on the Virginia border, texted a message to me Sunday morning that featured a posting she had received: “Robeson County cancelled the Fair, but had a Circus instead.” This, of course, was in reference to the Presidential campaign stop that exhibited all of the behaviors that caused the fair to be closed. It is very difficult to get the average Joe to adhere to wearing a face mask or avoiding mass gatherings when those in charge willfully ignore them.

[…]