Dear readers, I want to apologize for a lack of lesson for last week. My family was struck by the dreaded COVID and add to that a shortened deadline due to the weather and it didn’t get there. I want to first thank the wonderful editors at The Robesonian for their understanding. Second, I’d like to thank all the members of the community who reached out and inquired as to our health and offered prayers for us. Thank you, for the bottom of my heart.

