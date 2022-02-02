Home Special Sections Heart Heath 2022 Special SectionsUncategorized Heart Heath 2022 February 2, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 07302022 Lumberton Chamber TV Week – July 23, 2022 Seasons Summer 2022 View Comments Weather Lumberton overcast clouds enter location 80.3 ° F 81.8 ° 77.9 ° 51 % 2.5mph 100 % Wed 86 ° Thu 86 ° Fri 82 ° Sat 89 ° Sun 92 ° Editor's Picks 2 Lumberton teens, 1 juvenile in custody for shooting involvement COVID cases decline locally; no deaths reported Asbury Graphite to invest $17M in Robeson Robeson County gas prices drop slightly over the weekend County commissioners deny zoning request for reintegration center Load more