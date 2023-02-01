Home Special Sections Robesonian 2022 Year in Review Special Sections Robesonian 2022 Year in Review A look at some of the top stories from The Robesonian in 2022. February 1, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lumberton Chamber 01/28/23 Lumberton Chamber 12/31/22 Great Christmas Light Contest Winners! View Comments Weather Lumberton clear sky enter location 40.7 ° F 41 ° 36.9 ° 42 % 3.5mph 0 % Sat 43 ° Sun 49 ° Mon 60 ° Tue 64 ° Wed 56 ° Editor's Picks Robeson County’s jobless rate returns to pre-pandemic levels Groundhog Day forecast is six more weeks Experts: Gas prices expected to continue rising Black History Month begins with education discussion in Robeson County Lumberton doctor convicted of using adulterated equipment Load more