Home Special Sections Seasons Autumn 2023 Special Sections Seasons Autumn 2023 September 30, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Readers Choice 2023 Lumberton Chamber September 2023 Health & Medical Guide 2023 View Comments Weather Lumberton clear sky enter location 64.1 ° F 64.4 ° 60.4 ° 82 % 0mph 0 % Tue 80 ° Wed 79 ° Thu 82 ° Fri 74 ° Sat 72 ° Editor's Picks Robeson County Board of Commissioners approve $125 million solar farm Robeson County Agricultural Fair gets underway with ‘a good crowd’ PLUS:... State report shows county’s jobless rate improves in August ‘A breath of Fresh Fair’: Robeson County fair underway Local student organizes suicide prevention program Load more