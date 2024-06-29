Home Special Sections Lumberton Chamber June 2024 Special Sections Lumberton Chamber June 2024 June 29, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint https://online.fliphtml5.com/mqbof/lgyf/ RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lumbee Homecoming 2024 Seasons Summer 2024 Disaster Preparedness 2024 View Comments Weather Lumberton few clouds enter location 75.8 ° F 76.9 ° 75.2 ° 95 % 1.6mph 19 % Sat 95 ° Sun 98 ° Mon 79 ° Tue 86 ° Wed 77 ° Editor's Picks Public Schools of Robeson County student makes history at National Beta... Fairmont job fair sees record attendance Homicide Division investigating shooting death in Lumberton With moderate drought conditions present, N.C. Forest Service discourages burning Fema grants Ropbeson School Board $24.9 million Load more