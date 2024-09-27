Home Special Sections 2024 Readers’ Choice Winners Special Sections 2024 Readers’ Choice Winners September 27, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Robeson County Fair Book 2024 Medical Guide 2024 Lumberton Chamber August 2024 View Comments Weather Lumberton few clouds enter location 87.8 ° F 87.8 ° 87.1 ° 66 % 1.9mph 20 % Fri 86 ° Sat 82 ° Sun 85 ° Mon 87 ° Tue 83 ° Editor's Picks BREAKING: Tornado Warning issued for Robeson County Second fatal hotel shooting under investigation in Lumberton Six die in fiery crash near Pembroke Flood Warning issued in Robeson County region as Helene churns north Purple Door Productions holding murder mystery dinner Load more