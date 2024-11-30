Home Special Sections Seasons Winter 2024 Special Sections Seasons Winter 2024 November 30, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lumberton Chamber Newsletter 11/29/2024 2024 Readers’ Choice Winners Discover Robeson County 2024 View Comments Weather Lumberton clear sky enter location 30.2 ° F 30.2 ° 30.2 ° 80 % 0mph 0 % Sat 47 ° Sun 53 ° Mon 46 ° Tue 42 ° Wed 49 ° Editor's Picks Fairmont Rotary Club hosts annual auction Thanksgiving Day together Local non-profit hosts Christmas gift giveaway for Robeson County elders Robeson County sheriff issues Scam Alert Local nonprofit sponsors Robeson County students Load more