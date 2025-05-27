Home Special Sections Special Sections May 27, 2025 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Nurses Week 2025 Lumberton Chamber April 2025 Seasons Spring 2025 View Comments Weather Lumberton mist enter location 64.4 ° F 64.4 ° 63.1 ° 94 % 2.2mph 100 % Wed 80 ° Thu 87 ° Fri 77 ° Sat 82 ° Sun 81 ° Editor's Picks Bipartisan support helped pass NC House budgetKey differences with Senate remain Apex Learning EOG Challenge celebrates student and teacher excellence across PSRC Rouzer: Big Beautiful Bill passes the House Man arrested in child sex crime investigation Robeson County Department of Public Health awarded reaccreditation Load more