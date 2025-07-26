Home Special Sections Lumberton Chamber July 2025 Special Sections Lumberton Chamber July 2025 July 26, 2025 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lumberton Chamber June 2025 Seasons Summer 2025 Lumbee Homecoming 2025 View Comments Weather Lumberton clear sky enter location 78.8 ° F 78.8 ° 78.1 ° 89 % 1.9mph 0 % Sat 97 ° Sun 101 ° Mon 102 ° Tue 92 ° Wed 93 ° Editor's Picks RCSO seeks help identifying suspect Rowland Library to reopen Monday Dangerous heat forecast for coming days RCSO reports missing woman near Maxton New 2nd Street bridge open to motorists Load more