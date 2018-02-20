Local Roundup: Fairmont rolls in playoff opener

FAIRMONT — Jaquan Hinson scored 13 points to lead the Fairmont boys basketball team to a 72-33 victory over Graham in the first round of the NCHSAA 2-A state playoffs.

Hinson was one of three players to finish in double figures for the third-seeded Golden Tornadoes (27-1), who used a 24-point second quarter and a 25-point third quarter to pull away from the No. 30 Red Devils (10-15).

Corry Addison finished with 12 points and Derrick Arnette tallied 10 points and seven assists for Fairmont, which will host No. 14 Hertford County on Thursday.

The Golden Tornadoes have won 24 games in a row and are looking for their seventh-straight appearance in the third round of the playoffs.

Lumberton falters late against Millbrook

RALEIGH — The Millbrook boys basketball team used a second-half surge to earn a convincing 81-56 win over Lumberton on Tuesday night.

The No. 19 Pirates (14-13) trailed by just four points at halftime, but the 14th-seeded Wildcats (16-12) sprinted out the locker room with a 16-4 run to take command of the game, outscoring Lumberton 40-19 after the break.

Kwasheek Breeden scored 15 points to lead a trio of Pirates in double figures. He also tallied seven rebounds and four blocks. Jordan McNeil tallied 14 points and Steph Lloyd added 13.

Millbrook will travel to No. 3 Heritage — which received a first-round bye — on Thursday

Greene Central surges past St. Pauls

SNOW HILL — The St. Pauls boys basketball team hung tough with Greene Central for three quarters, but the ninth-seeded Rams pull away in the final period for a 66-49 victory in the opening round of the NCHSAA 2-A state playoffs.

Greene Central (22-6) used a 21-11 fourth quarter to widen the margin against the No. 24 Bulldogs (14-13).

The Rams, who beat St. Pauls for the second consecutive season in the playoffs, will travel to No. 8 Northern Vance on Thursday.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Bball20182202264433.jpg