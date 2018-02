The Lumberton girls basketball team coasted to a 66-34 victory over Seventy-First in the first round of the NCHSAA 4-A state playoffs on Tuesday.

Madison Canady (18 points, 14 rebounds) and London Thompson (18 points, 12 rebounds) logged double-double performances for the Lady Pirates, who travel to Holly Springs on Thursday for a 5 p.m. tipoff.

Here’s a highlight video of the performance.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Bball2018221144644923-1.jpg

Rodd Baxley Sports editor