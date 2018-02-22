Tornadoes continue impressive streak

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont forward Nalijha Pittman collides with Hertford County’s Michale Cooper in the Golden Tornadoes’ 84-68 win in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs at home on Thursday. Pittman scored 13 points off the bench. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont forward Nalijha Pittman collides with Hertford County’s Michale Cooper in the Golden Tornadoes’ 84-68 win in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs at home on Thursday. Pittman scored 13 points off the bench.

FAIRMONT — The number of times that the Fairmont boys basketball team has consecutively made it to the third round of the state playoffs is a nice figure that coach Montrell McNair likes to hear, but when his team hits the NCHSAA state playoffs in February the streak is not on his mind.

“I hadn’t really thought about it because we just take one game at a time and move forward after each game,” he said. “I just like to compete and be recognized in the state. We want to have our name mentioned with the good team in the state.”

For the seventh year in a row, the Golden Tornadoes advanced to the third round using a second-half push to down Hertford County 84-68 at home on Thursday and now has on 25 straight games.

No. 3 Fairmont (28-1) hosts sixth-seeded Reidsville on Saturday.

The Golden Tornadoes got a taste of their own medicine with No. 14 Hertford County (16-11) throwing a full-court press that slowed the offensive flow, and pushed the ball on offense to neutralize Fairmont’s press for much of the game.

“I felt like it kind of surprised us because it had been a while since we had been pressed,” McNair said. “We were used to going up against that kind of press in practice because that is what we have. That press didn’t affect us that much, I think we affected ourselves with the passes and decisions we made.”

Errant passes from Fairmont helped keep the Bears in the contest, hanging around by 10 points for the first three periods before pulling away late.

Before the fourth quarter, the post play from Farimont drove the offense at the tail end of its press breaks when it was able to get numbers on the offensive end. Jayvon Morris had a team-high 20 points and Nalijha Pittman added 13 points.

Pittman’s presence was felt in the third quarter as he scored eight points to help keep Fairmont in front after Hertford County threatened with runs that cut the margin to as close as six points. The senior post player took the message that McNair gave the team as a reality check.

“He told us to step up and do what we had to do. It hit me because I’m a senior and I’m not trying to lose right now,” he said. “I knew I had to come in and play defense, and step up to play my role. My boys kept telling me I needed to step up and move my feet.”

The lift that Pittman brought off the bench was just what McNair wanted.

“He came in and did exactly what I wanted him to do, which was bang and lockdown the middle,” McNair said.

In the final period, Derrick Arnette scored 10 of his 19 points, with a corner 3-pointer coming with more than six minutes left that gave the Golden Tornadoes a 67-46 lead they held for the remainder of the game.

“I think we just had to realized what they were doing and get into a rhythm,” McNair said. “We just kept attacking where they were weak at.”

Hertford County’s Michale Cooper scored 13 of his game-best 25 points in the first half as the Bears traded leads with Fairmont in the first quarter. He add 14 rebounds as well and Talik Totten chipped 13 points.

Fairmont advances to 3rd round with 84-68 win

By Jonathan Bym Staff writer

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

