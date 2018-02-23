UNCP wrestling moves five into Saturday’s NCAA Midwest Super Regional

ASHLAND, Ohio – Nick Daggett, Tyler Makosy, Eric Milks and Rodney Shepard all punched their tickets to Saturday’s semifinal round, while Jayquon McEntyre stayed alive with a win in his consolation opener, to highlight action for the UNC Pembroke wrestling team on Friday at the NCAA Midwest Super Regional.

Daggett made it look easy with his two victories in the 125-pound tournament, clipping King’s Reed Jacks with a first-period pin in his opening matchup of the day, and then taking down Tiffin’s Giuseppe Penzone via an 18-8 major decision. Makosy had his work cut out for him in the 141-pound tournament, but still advanced through to Saturday via a 6-5 decision over Bellarmine’s Alex Rhine, as well as a 6-2 win over Indianapolis’s Angelo Robles.

Eric Milks and 11th-ranked Rodney Shepard both got a late start to the day thanks to first round byes in the 157- and 165-pound tournaments, respectively, but both managed to go unbeaten on the day. Milks chalked up a 6-2 decision over Bellarmine’s Eric Beck, while Shepard tallied a dominant 16-3 major decision over Shelden Struble of Indianapolis.

Saturday’s action inside Ashland University’s Koehler Fitness & Recreation Center is scheduled to get underway at 11 a.m. The top four finishers in each weight class will advance through to the NCAA Division II National Championships, March 9-10, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_uncp-logo2017102712373842020171191917485632018223161815802.jpg