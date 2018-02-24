Bellamy to play volleyball at Sandhills CC

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Mya Bellamy signs to play volleyball with Sandhills Community College this fall. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Mya Bellamy signs to play volleyball with Sandhills Community College this fall.

FAIRMONT — Mya Bellamy wasn’t even sure if she wanted to play volleyball entering her sophomore season.

Her plan was to just wait until girls basketball tryouts started like she had each year in the fall, but behind some coaxing from Fairmont coach Michael Baker, Bellamy’s volleyball career started.

“At first, I didn’t really want to play in high school, but Baker made me play,” Bellamy said. “I liked it right when I first started. That first practice.”

That step led to Friday where she signed a letter of intent to play college volleyball at Sandhills Community College.

“It’s a great school and I really fit in there and with the team,” she said. “At first I was nervous, but after we started practicing and stuff, I felt like I fit in.”

Bellamy was a leading hitter for the Lady Golden Tornadoes in her three years, the final two on varsity and helped the program make it to the NCHSAA state playoffs both seasons. In those two years, Fairmont went 33-9.

“They’re going to get someone that is dedicated,” Baker said. “She’s the one that will be there every day and she’s persistent. I’m tickled to death for her. A person like her that is dedicated, you want good things for her.”

The draw of going to college just over an hour away was a big deal for Bellamy, wanting to be close to her family.

“Yeah I wanted to be close to my grandma,” she said, after signing the letter flanked by her grandmother, Margret Bellamy, and father, Gordon Bellamy.

Sandhills is coming off an 27-6 season that included the Region X regular-season and tournament titles. Coach Alicia Riggans said that Bellamy’s skill set was a perfect fit for the program along the net, considering her position in Fairmont’s system.

“(Baker) brought several girls when we had a big open house on campus and they got to watch one of our games and tour the campus and I got to meet Mya that way. I watched her play and then invited her to one of our tryouts,” Riggans said. “Her size, first of all, we were intrigued by. Her attitude and the way that she interacts with her mates, you can tell she’s their go-to hitters. In college, our middles are our big go-to hitters.”

Bellamy joins Whiteville’s Lilli Inman as another local product from the Flyer’s signing class this year.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Mya Bellamy signs to play volleyball with Sandhills Community College this fall. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Mya201822316049384.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Mya Bellamy signs to play volleyball with Sandhills Community College this fall.

By Jonathan Bym Staff writer

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.