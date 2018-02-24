Kings, queens of the court

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton forward Madison Canady is averaging 22 points per game in his last five outings and leads Lumberton up against Green Hope on the road Saturday in the third round of the NCHSAA state playoffs. Tipoff for that contest is at 4 p.m., and Reidsville at Fairmont starts at 7 p.m. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton forward Madison Canady is averaging 22 points per game in his last five outings and leads Lumberton up against Green Hope on the road Saturday in the third round of the NCHSAA state playoffs. Tipoff for that contest is at 4 p.m., and Reidsville at Fairmont starts at 7 p.m.

LUMBERTON — For the fourth straight season, the Lumberton girls and the Fairmont boys basketball teams find themselves as Robeson County’s torchbearers in the third round of the NCHSAA state playoffs.

No. 3 Fairmont (27-1) plays host to No. 6 Reidsville (20-5) today at 7 p.m., and No. 12 Lumberton (25-4) looks to channel its road magic once again in the Raleigh area taking on No. 4 Green Hope (23-4) at 4 p.m.

The Golden Tornadoes have a chance to advance to the fourth round of the state playoffs for the third time during their seven-year span of making the third round, against a Reidsville team that won the Mid-State Conference regular-season crown. Fairmont had four players score in double figures against Hertford County in the 84-68 second-round win on Thursday.

Reidsville has advanced past East Duplin and North Pitt to set up the third-round matchup. Four Rams are averaging double figures this season, starting with freshman guard Breon Pass at 17 points per game. Seniors Titus Jones and Bryan Jenkins are averaging 16 and 12 points per contest, respectively.

Lumberton upset fifth-seeded Holly Springs in the second round, 70-67, with Madison Canady and London Thompson leading the way for the Lady Pirates. Canady had 25 points and Thompson added 23 in the victory, and will be called upon again to provide an offensive lift.

Green Hope tied for the Triangle 6 Conference regular-season title with Jordan and won the tournament title. The Lady Falcons have won four games in a row and are coming off a 64-57 win over Knightdale in the second round.

Junior forward Nia Washington leads the team averaging 20 points and almost 10 rebounds per contest and sophomore Sammi Sever is averaging more than 13 points an outing and more than six rebounds a game. Senior Catherine Holbrook leads the team with 3.6 assists per contest and more than 10 points a game at point guard.

Fairmont, Lumberton set for 3rd round of playoffs

By Jonathan Bym Staff writer

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

