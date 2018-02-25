Pembroke youth soccer team wins title

Courtesy photo The Pembroke Soccer Association’s United 06 12-and-under team competed in the Disney Presidents’ Day Festival on Feb. 17 to 19 in Florida. The team won the tournament with 3-0-1 record and topped Florida Rush 06 Nero I, 4-0, to win the championship. Team members are: Diego Angeles-Chavis, Jordan Cheetman, Dakoda Hunt, Marcos Ibarra, Jace Jacobs, KJ Locklear, Mason McGirt, Kevin Oxendine II, Ricky Ramirez Alvarado, Mark Ramirez Martinez, Mario Robles Mendoza and Korbyn Walton. The team is coached by Jennings Jacobs, Carlos Angeles-Lopez and Kevin Locklear. Courtesy photo The Pembroke Soccer Association’s United 06 12-and-under team competed in the Disney Presidents’ Day Festival on Feb. 17 to 19 in Florida. The team won the tournament with 3-0-1 record and topped Florida Rush 06 Nero I, 4-0, to win the championship. Team members are: Diego Angeles-Chavis, Jordan Cheetman, Dakoda Hunt, Marcos Ibarra, Jace Jacobs, KJ Locklear, Mason McGirt, Kevin Oxendine II, Ricky Ramirez Alvarado, Mark Ramirez Martinez, Mario Robles Mendoza and Korbyn Walton. The team is coached by Jennings Jacobs, Carlos Angeles-Lopez and Kevin Locklear.

The Pembroke Soccer Association’s United 06 12-and-under team competed in the Disney Presidents’ Day Festival on Feb. 17 to 19 in Florida. The team won the tournament with 3-0-1 record and topped Florida Rush 06 Nero I, 4-0, to win the championship. Team members are: Diego Angeles-Chavis, Jordan Cheetman, Dakoda Hunt, Marcos Ibarra, Jace Jacobs, KJ Locklear, Mason McGirt, Kevin Oxendine II, Ricky Ramirez Alvarado, Mark Ramirez Martinez, Mario Robles Mendoza and Korbyn Walton. The team is coached by Jennings Jacobs, Carlos Angeles-Lopez and Kevin Locklear.