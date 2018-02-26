Lumberton Youth Baseball signups now open

LUMBERTON — Registration for the Lumberton Youth Baseball Association’s spring 2018 season is now open.

Registration will be held until Feb. 28. The cost per player is $30 and families with two or more players will receive a $5 discount per player.

Parents can register their player in-person at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center office or online at www.lybabaseball.com

Player evaluations will be on March 2 for coach pitch and March 3 for player pitch. Every player must participate in the player evaluations. Players who do not attend the evaluations will not be eligible to participate in the draft, and will be manually placed on a team by the LYBA board with no exceptions.

Lumberton Chevy links up with LYBA

Lumberton Chevrolet is partnering with the Lumberton Youth Baseball Association Inc. Lumberton Chevrolet has joined forces with the national Chevrolet Youth Baseball program to provide new equipment, invitations to free instructional clinics, and an opportunity for community members to earn donations for their league via a test drive fundraiser.

“Playing the game of baseball helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support. Lumberton Chevrolet and Chevrolet Youth Baseball are proud to participate in a sport that brings so many smiles to kids and families in Lumberton.” said John Franklin, General Manager for Lumberton Chevrolet. “Chevrolet believes that in play, there are possibilities and supports the spirit of teamwork that baseball instills in its players.”

This year marks Chevrolet’s Youth Baseball program’s 13th year, and since its introduction has helped aid local teams, benefiting more than 12.4 million young people in communities where Chevrolet’s customers live, work and play. In 2017, more than 1,500 Chevrolet dealers participated across the country.

Lumberton Chevrolet will present an equipment kit that includes useful items such as bat packs, scorebooks, industrial-strength batting tees, ball buckets and T-shirts. The sponsorship also includes youth clinics featuring current and former MLB/MiLB players and coaches, or instructors from Ripken Baseball.

In addition, Lumberton Chevrolet will present a check representing a one-time monetary contribution to Lumberton Youth Baseball Association Inc. Sponsored leagues across the country will have the chance to earn additional funds as community members take test drives at their partnering dealership to help support the league.

