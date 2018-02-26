From the Fringe

Fairmont’s week in review

Tommy Lowry and Charles Blackmon won this weeks Senior Shootout. Mike Graham and Lee Hunt took second place, Tommy Belch and James Humphrey won the second flight, with Rick Rogers and Tim Moore coming in second. The team of Jim Rogers and DJ Jones were the winners of the third flight, followed by Ansil Dial and Bobby Thompson. Closest to the pin winners were Hoyt Pierce, Delton Burns, Bucky Beasley and Marty Davenport.

Wil Jones, Ken Spangler, John Barnes, Aaron Ostrander, and Jasper Jackson won the Old Hackers League.

Top rounds posted this week include: Jimmy Stone – 72; Bill Link – 72; Eddie Williams – 72; Dylan Thompson – 72; Tracey Hunt – 73; Marty Hunt – 74; James Barron – 75; Bert Thomas – 75; Jerry Stubbs – 76; Mike Connor – 76.

Carolina Golf Club to host points playoff

Carolina Golf Club will start a points playoff on March 1 that will run every Tuesday and Thursday starting at noon. The cost is $20 a player and will have cash prizes.

Call the pro shop for information, 910-738-9400.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/sport-golf2018226124059200.png

Staff Report

Submit golf news to Jonathan Bym at jbym@robesonian.com.

Submit golf news to Jonathan Bym at jbym@robesonian.com.