McGirt finishes 33rd at Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Fairmont native William McGirt shot his only under-par round of the Honda Classic on Sunday to help rise up the leaderboard and finish a tie for 33rd for the event.

McGirt used a final round 1-under, 69 to finish at 5 over for the tournament. His finish gave McGirt a cash payout of $29,954.

A 3 under front nine helped McGirt shoot under par on Sunday with birdies on Nos. 1, 8 and 9. On the back, he opened with a bogey on No. 10, rebounded with a birdie on No. 12 and then finished with two bogeys on Nos. 13 and 16 to finish his 21-spot climb up the leaderboard.

Justin Thomas held off Luke List in a playoff to win the tournament.

