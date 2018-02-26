Lumberton’s London Thompson headlines county’s all-Sandhills Athletic Conference honors

LUMBERTON — Lumberton senior guard London Thompson was named the Sandhills Athletic Conference girls Player of the Year, after helping lead the Lady Pirates to the conference tournament title to cap off her stellar prep career.

Thompson was one of four Lumberton girls players, and one of eight players from Robeson County to be on the all-conference team that was released by the conference on Monday.

Thompson averaged a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds a contest this season, and also averaged more than seven assists and six steals a game. She recorded a triple-double on five occasions this season.

Joining Thompson on the all-conference list was juniors Madison Canady and Rachel O’Neil and senior Destiny Hardin. Canady was second on the team in scoring at 16 points per game, but was the team’s leading rebounder with a little more than 10 rebounds an outing. O’Neil averaged more than eight points per game and Hardin pulled down nearly seven rebounds a night for the Lady Pirates.

The Lumberton boys had a pair of all-conference honorees in senior point guard Steph Lloyd and sophomore shooting guard Jordan McNeill. The pair helped the Pirates secure their first bid to the NCHSAA state playoffs in three years. McNeill was Lumberton’s leading scorer at 18 points per game and pulled down seven rebounds a game as well. Lloyd was the second-leading scorer at 12 points per game and dished out a team-best four assists per game.

Purnell Swett was represented on the team with senior Nakyra Mitchell on the girls side and junior Kyler Page on the boys. Page averaged more than 13 points a game.

Pinecrest’s girls coach Ronshau Cole was named Coach of the year, and Hoke swept the boys awards with Dakari Johnson earning Player of the Year and Quame Patterson winning Coach of the Year.

