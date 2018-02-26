Tornadoes ready to run with the Horses

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Corry Addison passes the ball during Fairmont’s second-round game against Hertford County. Addison and the Golden Tornadoes will travel to Clinton Tuesday night for a regional semifinal matchup with the Dark Horses. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Corry Addison passes the ball during Fairmont’s second-round game against Hertford County. Addison and the Golden Tornadoes will travel to Clinton Tuesday night for a regional semifinal matchup with the Dark Horses.

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont boys basketball team is going to be tested in the post when they travel to Clinton for a NCHSAA 2A East regional semifinal matchup against the Dark Horses today for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

None of the players on Clinton’s 15-man roster are below six feet tall, but Fairmont head coach Montrell McNair said that factor isn’t changing his team’s mindset heading into the game.

“It really doesn’t change anything,” McNair said. “We’ve played teams bigger and taller.”

The biggest challenge associated with the height difference will be rebounding, which is why McNair wants the No. 3 Golden Tornadoes (29-1) to make an extra effort in keeping the No. 2 Dark Horses (26-1) off the glass.

“We definitely need to do a good job boxing out,” he said.

McNair also stressed the need for smart passes against Clinton’s lengthy defense.

Senior guard Derrick Arnette will be the main facilitator of those passes, and will also continue to be a big part of Fairmont’s defensive gameplan.

The Golden Tornadoes were outscored 24-12 in the third quarter against Reidsville on Saturday without the help of Arnette, who spent the period on the bench due to foul trouble.

Fairmont went on to win the game 75-63 behind 22 points from Javon Morris and 12 from Arnette.

Senior guard Dewan Lesesne is Clinton’s most significant threat, averaging a team-high 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.4 steals per game. Kris Williams and Xzavier Howard average 13 and 12 points per game, respectively.

Clinton didn’t have any trouble cruising through its conference tournament, taking advantage of a first-round bye before beating Spring Creek 67-41 in the semifinals. The next day, the Dark Horses topped James Kenan 60-30 to claim the East Central Conference championship.

Clinton began playoff action with more lopsided victories. The Dark Horses knocked off East Montgomery 104-55 in the first round and beat North Lenoir 74-46 in the second round.

Howard scored a game-high 21 points to help the Horses earn an 81-38 victory over Southwest Onslow in the third round on Saturday night.

Clinton’s only setback was a 65-58 loss on Dec. 12 at Northside-Jacksonville. The Dark Horses are 11-0 at home.

A spot in the 2A East final on March 3 against the winner of Farmville Central and Greene Central is on the line in this meeting.

By Brandon Tester Staff writer

By Brandon Tester Staff writer

