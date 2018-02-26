2018 Sandhills Athletic Conference basketball awards

GIRLS

Player of the Year: London Thompson, Lumberton

Coach of the Year: Ronshau Cole, Pinecrest

All-conference team

Pinecrest: Keayna McLaughlin, Sara McIntosh, Malika Dailey

Lumberton: Madison Canady, Rachel O’Neil, Destiny Hardin

Jack Britt: Lauren Moore, Ashara Hayes

Hoke: Mahogony Matthews

Seventy-First: Gloria Smith, Nyiela Nick

Richmond: Keionna Love, Allexis Swiney

Scotland: Amaya Pegues

Purnell Swett: Nakyra Mitchell

BOYS

Player of the Year: Dakari Johnson, Hoke

Coach of the Year: Quame Patterson, Hoke

All-conference team

Hoke: Silas Love, Jaleel Ray, Jaquante Harris

Scotland: Niem Ratliffe, Justin McRae, Isaiah Bostick

Pinecrest: Jason Jones, Jamaan Bailey, Tyrell Almond

Lumberton: Jordan McNeill, Steph Lloyd

Seventy-First: Brion McLaurin

Jack Britt: Calvin Washington

Richmond: Xavier Pettigrew

Purnell Swett: Kyler Page

