2018 Sandhills Athletic Conference basketball awards
GIRLS
Player of the Year: London Thompson, Lumberton
Coach of the Year: Ronshau Cole, Pinecrest
All-conference team
Pinecrest: Keayna McLaughlin, Sara McIntosh, Malika Dailey
Lumberton: Madison Canady, Rachel O’Neil, Destiny Hardin
Jack Britt: Lauren Moore, Ashara Hayes
Hoke: Mahogony Matthews
Seventy-First: Gloria Smith, Nyiela Nick
Richmond: Keionna Love, Allexis Swiney
Scotland: Amaya Pegues
Purnell Swett: Nakyra Mitchell
BOYS
Player of the Year: Dakari Johnson, Hoke
Coach of the Year: Quame Patterson, Hoke
All-conference team
Hoke: Silas Love, Jaleel Ray, Jaquante Harris
Scotland: Niem Ratliffe, Justin McRae, Isaiah Bostick
Pinecrest: Jason Jones, Jamaan Bailey, Tyrell Almond
Lumberton: Jordan McNeill, Steph Lloyd
Seventy-First: Brion McLaurin
Jack Britt: Calvin Washington
Richmond: Xavier Pettigrew
Purnell Swett: Kyler Page